Flower show opens

Sea of flowers: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah views the impressive tulip display in the Hong Kong Flower Show at Victoria Park with the Chief Executive’s wife Regina Leung (second right) and the Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li (first right).

The annual Hong Kong Flower Show opened in Victoria Park today featuring more than 350,000 blooms, including 40,000 roses as the theme flower.

The show is one of the events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and will run until March 19.

The Chief Executive’s wife Regina Leung, Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah, Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li and other guests opened the show.

A student drawing competition at the event today attracted 2,200 students to participate.

Spectacular exhibits by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department such as "Magnificent True Love", a mosaiculture display entitled "Park Fun", and a beautiful tulip display, were hotspots for photo-taking.

Visitors also enjoyed harp, cello and gymnastics performances at the showground.

