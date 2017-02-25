Students' floral work unveiled

More than 1,100 students from 36 schools collaborated to complete a spectacular flower display called "Park Fun" at Victoria Park today.

The students worked under the guidance of 150 green volunteers.

The mosaiculture display will be exhibited in the upcoming Flower Show.

It is embellished with more than 30,000 flowering plants of various species including pansy, lavender, myosotis, chrysanthemum, carnation and kalanchoe.





Depicting an amusement park, the display highlights traditional rides using plant sculptures.

A merry-go-round in the centre serves as a focal point, with other plant sculptures including a Ferris wheel, a mini train, bumper cars and giant candies.

This year's flower show is one of the events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The show will be held in Victoria Park from March 10 to 19. It features "Blossoms of Love" as the main theme and the rose as the theme flower.



Stalls will sell flowers, horticultural products and fast food. Educational and recreational fringe activities will also be organised.



Admission tickets are available until March 17 at the District Leisure Services Offices. Tickets will also be sold at the entrance throughout the show period.





