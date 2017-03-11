Press here to Skip to the main content
Flower show winners awarded

March 11, 2017
Gorgeous garden

Gorgeous garden:  Yau Tsim Mong District won the Western Style Garden Plot Competition.

Eastern settings

Eastern settings:  Sai Kung District won the Oriental Style Garden Plot Competition.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department announced the Hong Kong Flower Show 2017 Plant Exhibit Competition winners today.

 

Two Hong Kong Flower Show Cups were awarded to the best exhibits in the Open Competition and School Sections.

 

Li Ping-fai won in the Open Competition Section with his exquisite bonsai display, while students from Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Li Ka Shing College came top in the School Section with three blossoming plants.

 

Yau Tsim Mong District won the Western Style Garden Plot Competition, while Sai Kung District came top in the Oriental Style Garden Plot Competition.

 

The Flower Show is being held at Victoria Park until March 19. 

 

More than 350,000 plants, including 40,000 roses, are on display.

 

Admission tickets are available at the show's entrance, and Octopus cards are welcome.

 

Click here for details.



