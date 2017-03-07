Imported human H7N9 case reported

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating the fifth imported human case of avian influenza A(H7N9) this winter, which involves a 76-year-old man with underlying illnesses.

He travelled to Fuzhou between February 11 and March 1, and visited a wet market.

He fell ill on March 3 and sought medical attention at a private clinic the next day.

He went to Yan Chai Hospital on March 5 and was transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital. He tested positive for influenza A(H7N9).

He has been isolated and is in critical condition. His close contacts are asymptomatic.

The centre urged the public to maintain strict personal, food and environmental hygiene locally and during travel.