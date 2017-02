The Centre for Health Protection has learned of three avian influenza A (H7N9) cases on the Mainland.

All three male patients are in critical condition.

Two from Sichuan have been isolated in hospital.

The remaining patient is from Henan.

The centre reminds travellers to the Mainland or other avian influenza-affected areas not to visit live poultry markets and farms, and to avoid contact with poultry, birds and their droppings.