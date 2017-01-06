H7N9 patient dies

The 62-year-old man confirmed to be infected with avian influenza A(H7N9) yesterday died in the small hours today at Yan Chai Hospital, the Centre for Health Protection says.

He was the third human case of avian influenza A(H7N9) in Hong Kong this winter.

Thirty-three close contacts and 90 other contacts have been identified. They will be given Tamiflu for five days and advised to wear a mask and put under medical surveillance for 10 days.

Nineteen imported human H7N9 cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong since 2013, with seven deaths.