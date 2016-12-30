Human H7N9 case probed

The Centre for Health Protection is investigating a confirmed human case of avian influenza A(H7N9) involving a 70-year-old man who travelled to the Mainland.

The chronically ill patient went to Shenzhen and Zhongshan on December 13 and returned to Hong Kong via Lo Wu on December 16.

He said he passed by mobile live poultry stalls in Zhongshan.

He fell ill on December 26 and went to United Christian Hospital the following day and was admitted to the isolation ward.

He tested positive for H7N9.

He is in stable condition and has been transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital.

The source of infection is being investigated.

His close contacts are asymptomatic and are under medical surveillance.

As the patient bought a chilled chicken near a Kwun Tong wet market after returning to Hong Kong, the centre and the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department are monitoring the situation.

The centre urged the public to maintain strict personal, food and environmental hygiene both locally and during travel.