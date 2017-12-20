FS welcomes Belt-Road bond

Financial Secretary Paul Chan today welcomed the issuance of the first Belt & Road bond by the China Development Bank in Hong Kong.

In a statement, he said: "Hong Kong is one of the world's leading financial centres and China's international financial capital. We have been the unique two-way platform connecting the Mainland market and investors with the global market.

"Hong Kong is well-positioned to be the key services and capital hub for the Belt & Road, and to meet the needs of the relevant projects in investment, funding and financing."

Mr Chan said the Government will strive to enhance the quality and competitiveness of Hong Kong's markets, and to capitalise on the opportunities brought by the Belt & Road Initiative and other major development strategies.

"I hope more enterprises from economies along the Belt & Road will make good use of Hong Kong's platform for financing and investment."