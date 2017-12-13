CE departs for Beijing visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam departed for Beijing today to conduct her duty visit to the capital.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Mrs Lam said she will sign, on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, an arrangement with the National Development & Reform Commission on advancing Hong Kong's participation in and contribution to the Belt & Road Initiative.

Secretary for Security John Lee and other officials will also visit Beijing to discuss with the Ministry of Public Security the new arrangements for the notification mechanism between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

Mrs Lam said she will join these officials to meet Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi.

She thanked the Central Government for attaching importance to visits to Beijing by Hong Kong officials.

Mrs Lam noted the growing number of Hong Kong citizens working, living and studying on the Mainland, saying she has learned about the assistance they need there.

Visiting Beijing frequently will allow her to pass this information to the Central Government to help it implement measures to offer more convenience to Hong Kong people on the Mainland, she added.