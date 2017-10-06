Cancelled flights have limited impact

The recent cancellation of Hong Kong Express flights has had a limited impact on outbound tourist groups.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau made the statement to the media today, saying he was very concerned about any practices that might jeopardise tourism.

"With our inter-bureau intervention, we are seeing a limited impact on tourist groups leaving Hong Kong."

Mr Yau added individual travellers are receiving help to get refunds or alternative flights.

"My bureau will continue to monitor the impact on tourism.

"My colleagues in civil aviation (and) the Transport & Housing Bureau will continue to look at (the) airline business as a whole."

On the number of visitor arrivals during the National Day Golden Week, Mr Yau said it rose slightly compared to last year.

He added a comprehensive plan to boost tourism will be implemented after the delivery of the Policy Address next week.