Concern over flight cancellations

The Transport & Housing Bureau, Commerce & Economic Development Bureau and Civil Aviation Department will follow up on the cancellation of flights by Hong Kong Express.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media today, adding the Government is concerned about the mass cancellations.

He said the department has met Hong Kong Express’s management and requested the airline submit a report and provide remedial measures.

Noting many passengers might have been affected during the holiday period, Mr Cheung said he hopes the airline can properly handle the incident.