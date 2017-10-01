Flight cancellations report ordered

The Air Transport Licensing Authority has asked Hong Kong Express to submit a report within a week over its cancellation of 18 flights.

Making the statement today, the authority added it will continue to monitor the situation and will take any necessary follow-up action.

Speaking to the media after a cross-departmental meeting about the incident, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said the mass cancellations have damaged Hong Kong’s reputation as an aviation hub.

He said he conveyed the Government's dissatisfaction to Hong Kong Express’s senior management, requesting the airline provide all possible remedial measures to more than 2,000 passengers affected.

Noting the cancellations were caused by a shortage of cabin crew and trainers, Mr Chan said the Government will keep track of the airline’s arrangements.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, who also attended the meeting, said more than 10 tour groups from a travel agency have been impacted.

He said the agency has contacted the airline to make arrangements.

The Government will handle matters in accordance with the law if any irregularities are found, Mr Yau added.