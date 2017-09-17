Weighted voting rights under study

The Government has commissioned a study on the proposal to set up a third stock exchange board allowing weighted voting rights.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan told reporters today Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing and the Securities & Futures Commission will study the design and operational framework for weighted voting rights.

He said the Government has commissioned the study in view of the trend to practise weighted voting rights in new economy companies, which enable a concentration of power among shareholders even when they have a smaller stake.

The matter was discussed in the first meeting of the Financial Leaders Forum last month.

The Government will consider the proposal when the study is completed, he added.