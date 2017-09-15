Consultation results released

The Securities & Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange today released the results of a consultation exercise on reforming the Stock Exchange.

Conducted last year, the consultation exercise received more than 8,700 written submissions from the public.

The results proposed the establishment of a new Listing Policy Panel as an advisory, consultative and steering body outside the commission and the Stock Exchange to initiate and centralise discussion of listing policies with broader regulatory or market implications.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau said the proposed measures will enable listing policies and regulatory procedures to respond to market changes more efficiently and effectively.

Welcoming the results, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the proposed measures will enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong's listing platform and reinforce its status as an international financial centre.