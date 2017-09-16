Edward Yau to visit UK

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will visit London from September 18 to 22 to see the city's creative industries.

He will also join Chief Executive Carrie Lam's London visit programme.

Mr Yau will visit renowned design and arts institutes, including the Royal College of Art, the British Film Institute, Central Saint Martins College of Art & Design, and the London College of Fashion at the University of the Arts London.

He will also meet people from creative industries to discuss ways to drive the sector's development and collaboration.

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yau's absence.