CE to visit UK

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit London from September 20 to 22.

She will speak at a dinner organised by the Trade Development Council to celebrate the long and close Hong Kong-UK relationship and promote bilateral trade ties.

She will speak at the "Think Asia, Think Hong Kong" symposium, which will show Hong Kong's business services advantages for UK companies seeking opportunities in Asia.

She will also speak at a Hong Kong Association luncheon.

Mrs Lam will meet senior government officials, parliament members, the business sector and professionals to brief them on Hong Kong's latest developments.

She will also meet Chinese people and Hong Kong students studying in the UK.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau will join the visit.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence.