HK-Champagne deal signed

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So has signed a deal to boost Hong Kong's wine business with Champagne, France.

The deal will facilitate co-operation in wine education and training, culinary arts, tourism and trading activities.

Mr So signed the pact with the Presidents of the Comite Champagne of France Jean-Marie Barillere and Maxime Toubart in Hong Kong today.

Mr So said: "The signing recognises Hong Kong as Asia's wine hub and will help strengthen partnership between Hong Kong and Champagne. Hong Kong has always been an excellent platform for Champagne growers and Champagne houses to share their passion in vines and wines with connoisseurs and professionals in the region."

Hong Kong has similar agreements with Australia, Chile, France's Bordeaux and Burgundy regions, Germany, Hungary, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and the US' Oregon and Washington states.