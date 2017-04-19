HK, Korea sign promotion deal

Promotion pact: InvestHK Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion Francis Ho (centre) and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency Executive Vice President Sun Seog-ki (second left) sign an investment promotion co-operation deal in Seoul.

InvestHK and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency today signed an agreement in Seoul to boost investment promotion co-operation between the two places.

The agreement was signed by InvestHK Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion Francis Ho and the agency's Executive Vice President Sun Seog-ki.

It provides a framework for enhancing the relationship between Hong Kong and South Korea by promoting both inward and outward investment of the two jurisdictions.

Mr Ho said the agreement signifies an important milestone for Hong Kong and South Korea.

Mr Sun said Hong Kong is a global super connector.

"I sincerely hope many more Korean companies will take this opportunity to consider using Hong Kong as a stepping stone to expand their business overseas," he said.

The InvestHK delegation will go to Busan tomorrow to host a seminar to promote Hong Kong's business advantages.