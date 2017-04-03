HK-Slovenia wine deal signed

Trade toast: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So (right) and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister Dejan Zidan celebrate the signing of a wine deal between Hong Kong and Slovenia.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So has signed a deal to boost Hong Kong's wine business with Slovenia.

The deal will boost co-operation in wine trading and investment promotion, education and training, tourism and prevention of counterfeiting.

Mr So signed the pact with Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Forestry & Food Dejan Zidan in Slovenia yesterday.

Mr So said: "Hong Kong is Asia's wine hub and a wine free-port. I look forward to Slovenia capitalising on Hong Kong's excellent business and logistics infrastructure, and showcasing its fine wine to wine professionals, trade and consumers across Asia."

Hong Kong has similar agreements with Australia, Chile, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, Spain and the US.