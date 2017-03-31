Gregory So to visit Europe

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So will visit Slovenia and Italy from April 2 to 6.

In Ljubljana he will sign a memorandum of understanding on co-operation in wine-related businesses between Hong Kong and Slovenia.

He will speak on business opportunities in Hong Kong for Slovenian companies at a seminar-luncheon co-organised by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Berlin.

He will also call on the Chinese Embassy and meet senior Slovenian officials.

In Milan Mr So will hold meetings with senior regional and city officials, and visit the Zona Tortona, a design-related cluster in Milan.

He will then open the Confluence • 20+ exhibition at Milan Design Week, an accredited event celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Godfrey Leung will be Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development during Mr So's absence.