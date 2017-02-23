Tourism strategy diversified

The Government has adjusted its tourism strategy with an emphasis on diversification and to attract high-yield overnight visitors, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So says.

Outlining the initiatives in the 2017-18 Budget in respect of tourism promotion today, he said the $243 million allocated in it includes $17 million to encourage the development of projects with local characteristics and environmental tourism.

He also said the Government will support cruise tourism with a sum of $33 million to be allocated to the Tourism Board for this purpose.

It will work with local airlines, tourist attractions, hotels and the tourism sector to provide promotional offers to transit passengers or overnight visitors, he added.

The funding support is for the trade to promote cruise tourism, including the continued promotion of “fly-cruise” tours and collaborating with cruise lines to develop more source markets and products for cruise tourism.

Noting the Mega Events Fund will run until March, Mr So said the tourism strategy will be reviewed as far as holding major events are concerned, such as providing one-stop support for hosting business functions.

To mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, he said the Government will sponsor or host a series of events to showcase the robust development of the city’s creative industries.