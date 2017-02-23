Suicide prevention needs care culture

The Committee on Prevention of Student Suicides has made recommendations emphasising the importance of building a culture of mutual care to address the complex problem of student suicides.

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng made the comment today in response to recent cases of student suicide.

"We need to build a new culture in schools to make sure mutual caring will be important, because many cases being identified actually have a lot to do with the support given and the personal ability to manage adversities, particularly in relationships with parents."

Mr Ng said he has met with a political party, District Councillors and principals and teachers from seven schools affected by student suicides.

"We will be pulling our ideas together with more expertise involved to have a better understanding, a deeper and more current understanding, and try to address it and come up with even more immediate suggestions."

Regarding the 2017-18 Budget delivered yesterday, he said the increase in funding allocation for education this financial year underscores the Government’s commitment to the sector.