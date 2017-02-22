Initiatives set to boost tourism

The Government will boost Hong Kong's tourism appeal by funding more homegrown mega events and organising more tourism projects with local characteristics and environmental elements.

Delivering his 2017-18 Budget today, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the local tourism sector has seen a rebound in recent months after a 4.5% drop in total visitor arrivals last year.

He said the rebound is due to growth in the number of Southeast Asian tourists and overnight visitors who came to Hong Kong to attend meetings, conventions and exhibitions.

The cruise tourism sector is also doing thriving business, with the number of ship calls at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal rising from 59 in 2015 to 100 last year.

"The number of ship calls is estimated to further rise to about 200 this year," Mr Chan said.

Despite the more stable tourism industry, Mr Chan cautioned that the outlook for the coming year remains challenging.

He announced some short-term relief measures to help the hospitality sector through the challenging year ahead.

They include licence fee waivers for 1,800 travel agents, 2,000 hotels and guesthouses, as well as restaurants, hawkers and restricted food permit holders for one year. This will reduce government revenue by $137 million.

Mr Chan added the Government will set aside $243 million to enhance Hong Kong's tourism appeal.

The funding will be given to support light shows, mega events, and to boost the appeal of Hong Kong as an ideal venue for meetings, conferences and events.

To boost the diversity of Hong Kong's tourism offerings, the Government will invite the Hong Kong Tourism Board to subsidise activity organisers to launch more tourism projects with local characteristics and environmental elements.

To attract more high-spending visitors, Mr Chan said the board will implement a scheme targeting transit passengers and overnight visitors in Hong Kong.

"We will work with local airlines, tourist attractions, hotels and the tourism sector to provide promotional offers to transit passengers or overnight visitors.

"The Government will also provide funding support to promote cruise tourism. Such efforts include continuing to promote 'fly-cruise' tours and collaborating with cruise lines to develop more source markets and products for cruise tourism."

The Travel Industry Council will receive funding for the training of tourism personnel, and the fees paid by local tourism professionals to attend overseas promotional fairs will be waived.