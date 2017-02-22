Gov't to sponsor creative events

The 2017-18 Budget has outlined a series of creative industry events sponsored or organised by the Government to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Delivering the Budget at the Legislative Council today, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said sponsored design exhibitions will be staged in Hong Kong and in five Mainland and three overseas cities.

Thematic film shows will be held in 10 cities in North America, Europe and Asia promoting Hong Kong.

In addition, the administration will sponsor exhibitions on Hong Kong comic artists to be staged in the city and in Europe, a locally-held version of the Venice Biennale International Architecture Exhibition and the organisation of fashion shows.

Recurrent expenditure on arts and culture will exceed $4 billion for 2017-18, a 30% increase on 2012-13, chiefly for art education and promotion, venue support for art activities and subventions for art groups.

To complement the 20th anniversary celebration, additional resources will be allocated to support more local art groups and artists to perform in major overseas and Mainland cities, Mr Chan added.