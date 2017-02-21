Budget set for Wed

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will present the 2017-18 Budget to the Legislative Council at 11am tomorrow.

The full text of the Budget Speech and related documents will be released simultaneously online.

Copies of the speech and a leaflet highlighting the key proposals will be available for collection from 1.15pm at the Home Affairs Department's 20 Public Enquiry Service Centres, and at a counter at the footbridge entrance to the Central Government Offices at Tamar opposite Admiralty Centre.

The leaflet will also be distributed at Government offices, MTR stations and public housing estates.

Click here for details.