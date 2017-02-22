CS lauds Budget

Chief Secretary Mathew Cheung has hailed the 2017-18 Budget as well-balanced, comprehensive, pragmatic and forward-looking, which will make the best use of government resources to develop the economy and improve livelihood.

Speaking after the Budget was delivered today, Mr Cheung said it will help build a caring, compassionate and cohesive Hong Kong and provide sufficient resources to implement the 182 Policy Address initiatives.

"It also covers a package of relief measures to share our economic prosperity with the community, stimulate domestic demand, support the middle class and small and medium enterprises, as well as safeguarding employment."

He said recurrent expenditure on education, welfare and healthcare will be the main areas of government expenditure, accounting for 60% of total expenditure, a 43% increase over the past five years.

He praised Financial Secretary for earmarking $61 billion out of the higher-than-expected surplus for the long-term development of important policy areas like welfare and I&T.

"I strongly support this year's Budget and hope the Legislative Council will pass the Appropriation Bill 2017 as soon as possible to benefit the entire community."