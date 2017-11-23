Gov't holds 19th Congress seminar

Development strategy: Chief Executive Carrie Lam (fifth left) and other officials attend a seminar on the 19th National Congress.

Development strategy: Chief Executive Carrie Lam (fifth left) and other officials attend a seminar on the 19th National Congress.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government held a seminar on the 19th National Congress at the Central Government Offices today.

About 240 people including Chief Executive Carrie Lam, politically appointed officials, Executive Council non-official members and senior government officials attended.

Member of the publicity delegation of the Central Committee and Director of the Central Committee's Party Literature Research Center Leng Rong spoke on the spirit of the 19th National Congress from the perspective of the country's development.

Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR Wang Zhimin also spoke.

The HKSAR Government said the seminar offered a deeper appreciation of the spirit of the 19th Congress and its contents by government officials, which will facilitate their work.

It said the 19th Congress is of utmost and far-reaching significance for the country's development and also of great importance to Hong Kong.

It added the section on Hong Kong in the report delivered at the 19th Congress clearly outlines the support of the Central Government for Hong Kong's integration into the national development strategies.

The HKSAR Government said it has been holding seminars on national affairs when necessary, for which Mainland officials, experts and academics speak on various topics.

The seminars give politically appointed officials, senior government officials and those who take part in policymaking a better understanding of the issues concerned, it added.