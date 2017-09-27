CE meets Zhejiang, Jiangsu officials

Provincial relations: Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Deputy Secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee Tang Yijun.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Zhejiang and Jiangsu officials today to discuss strengthening co-operation and exchanges between the provinces and Hong Kong.

She met Deputy Secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee Tang Yijun at the Chief Executive's Office.

Mrs Lam said she hopes to strengthen ties with Zhejiang in port logistics business, high-end maritime services and other professional services so both places can seize the opportunities arising from the Belt & Road Initiative.

She said the Zhejiang Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, which officially opened in April, will promote exchanges in various areas.

Mrs Lam then met Secretary of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee Li Qiang at Government House.

She said Hong Kong is not only the major source of external investment in Jiangsu, but also the primary platform for the province's enterprises to go global.

She noted Jiangsu holds an important role in the Belt & Road Initiative as an economically vibrant province.

Noting Hong Kong is an international financial centre and an offshore renminbi business hub, Mrs Lam said she looks forward to providing support in investment and financing as well as professional services for Jiangsu's participation in the initiative.

Mrs Lam also thanked the two provincial governments for their staunch support for Hong Kong's work on youth development.

She said she hopes to continue co-operation to strengthen youth exchanges and to implement measures to help Hong Kong people study, work and live on the Mainland.