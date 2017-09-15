CE starts Myanmar visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam started her Myanmar visit today by meeting the country's State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyidaw.

Mrs Lam said this is the Chief Executive’s first official visit to Myanmar since the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region 20 years ago.

As Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are important trading partners, Mrs Lam said she hopes to work with the Myanmar government to promote bilateral economic development and people’s exchanges.

Mrs Lam also met Myanmar’s Vice President U Myint Swe, Union Minister for Commerce Than Myint and Union Minister for Planning & Finance U Kyaw Win.

She told the three senior officials Hong Kong attaches great importance to promoting its external affairs.

She said Hong Kong, Myanmar and other ASEAN countries can explore and seize the business opportunities arising from the Belt & Road Initiative.