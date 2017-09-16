CE opens Yangon convention

Conservation work: Chief Executive Carrie Lam tours the Secretariat Building, the former government headquarters, in Yangon.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today opened the 14th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention in Myanmar.

About 2,000 leading Chinese entrepreneurs from around the world attended the convention in Yangon.

Other officiating guests included Myanmar Vice President Myint Swe and Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and the All-China Federation of Industry & Commerce Wang Qinmin.

Speaking at the convention, Mrs Lam said Myanmar's economic reform and opening up in recent years has brought strong economic growth and attracted a large number of foreign investors, including those from Hong Kong.

Noting Hong Kong has been upholding a policy of a free and open economy, she said Hong Kong is aware of the benefits brought by an open economy, including the recognition as the freest and the most competitive economy in the world.

Mrs Lam added Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will sign a free-trade agreement and a related investment agreement to give Hong Kong better access to the ASEAN markets to create new business opportunities and further enhance trade and investment.

"Attaching great importance to co-operation with Myanmar as well as other ASEAN members, Hong Kong expects the Belt & Road Initiative and the development plan of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area of our country will lead us to a new economic era.

"With both Hong Kong and ASEAN along the Belt & Road, we hope to co-operate with Myanmar as well as other ASEAN countries to seize the opportunities arising from the Belt & Road Initiative."

Mrs Lam later visited the Secretariat Building, the former government headquarters with a history of more than 100 years, to learn about its revitalisation plan.

She then toured a garment factory set up by Hong Kong business people. The factory started production in 2015 and was among the first batch of garment factories opened by Hong Kong entrepreneurs in Myanmar.

Mrs Lam also inspected the first specially-designed multipurpose international container port in the country.

She later hosted a dinner for 30 Hong Kong business people to learn about the opportunities and challenges faced by them.

The Hong Kong business community can leverage on Myanmar's advantages in land and manpower resources to explore opportunities and boost economic development in both places, she added.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong tomorrow.