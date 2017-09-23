CE meets CPPCC vice-chairman

I&T insight: Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Minister of Science & Technology Wan Gang at the Government House.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Minister of Science & Technology Wan Gang at the Government House.

Thanking Mr Wang for his support for Hong Kong's I&T development, Mrs Lam welcomed him to attend the InnoTech Expo 2017 and a seminar with young entrepreneurs tomorrow.

She said the Government is committed to developing I&T to boost economic growth and it will act as a facilitator and a promoter to create a vibrant ecosystem for I&T development.

Citing the development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop, she said the Government attaches great importance to enhancing co-operation with the Mainland in I&T.

With cultural, creative and other complementary facilities to be set up in the park, it will be a key base for bilateral co-operation in scientific research and higher education.

Nothing the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development plan is set to bring bilateral co-operation in I&T to a new level, she said Hong Kong will make good use of its "one country, two systems" advantages as well as its sound legal and financial systems and intellectual property protection regime to complement other bay area cities' development.