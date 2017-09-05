Patrick Nip to visit Guangdong

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip will visit Zhongshan, Zhuhai and Shenzhen on September 7 and 8.

He will meet municipal officials and Hong Kong entrepreneurs working in Guangdong to discuss the latest developments and opportunities regarding the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

He will also officiate at a Shenzhen reception to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Under Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Andy Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Nip's absence.