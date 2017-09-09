Patrick Nip visits Bay Area cities

City connection: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (second right) learns about the transport network connecting Zhongshan and other cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip has visited three cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

The trip from September 7 to yesterday comprised Zhongshan, Zhuhai and Shenzhen.

He met Zhongshan Mayor Jiao Lansheng to discuss the positioning of Zhongshan in the Bay Area development.

He also visited the National Health Technology Park in Zhongshan.

In Zhuhai Mr Nip visited a Hong Kong enterprise making printer consumables to learn how it has transformed itself into an innovative business.

He also inspected the construction progress of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

In Shenzhen Mr Nip and Shenzhen Vice-Mayor Ai Xuefeng officiated at a reception in celebration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.