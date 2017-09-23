CE concludes London visit

Expat review: Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) meets Hong Kong people living in the UK.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam concluded her London visit yesterday by touring a medical technology development centre.

Visiting Imperial College London's Hamlyn Centre, Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will strive to promote innovation and technology in healthcare.

Noting the centre has co-operated with the Chinese University of Hong Kong in healthcare innovation and biomedical robotics research, she said she hopes the centre will participate in more of Hong Kong's innovation and technology projects.

Mrs Lam then visited an online investment management company to learn about its application of fintech.

With its status as an international financial centre and its advanced information and communication technology, she said Hong Kong provides an ideal platform for starting fintech businesses.

She also welcomed the company to launch its business in Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam later discussed asset management and the Belt & Road Initiative with UK businesspeople.

Noting Hong Kong's position as a regional international asset management centre and its advantages in green finance and infrastructure financing, she said Hong Kong can satisfy British investors' asset management needs, particularly for those interested in the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mrs Lam also met Hong Kong people living in the UK to learn about their lives.