CE starts UK visit

Bilateral boost: Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in London.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam began her London visit yesterday by inspecting a major railway project operated by the MTR Corporation in the British capital.

Inspecting the Crossrail, she commended the corporation for making good progress in expanding its business in the UK and elsewhere overseas.

She said the corporation's overseas business shows the international recognition of the quality of Hong Kong's transport services.

Accompanied by Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Mrs Lam then had lunch with local arts and design professionals to discuss cultural collaboration.

She later met British Minister of State at the Department for Education Nick Gibb and discussed teacher empowerment with education professionals at an event organised by the British Council.

She briefed them on the Government's $3.6 billion package of priority measures to support quality education.

Mrs Lam then met Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond. They witnessed the signing of a bilateral agreement to boost fintech co-operation.

Mr Yau and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau also attended the signing ceremony.

The pact allows fintech firms from Hong Kong and the UK to share facilities and know-how to explore new business opportunities.

Mrs Lam also spoke at a dinner gala organised by the Trade Development Council.

Noting this year marks the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the successful implementation of "one country, two systems", she said Hong Kong's rule of law and judicial independence underpin its success, adding they are safeguarded by the Basic Law.

Mrs Lam also said the Belt & Road Initiative will be the growth engine for Hong Kong and countries along the Belt & Road corridor, adding the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development plan will boost the strategic role of Hong Kong in the Mainland economy.