CE promotes HK in London

Strategic dialogue: Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office of the UK Damian Green in London.

Strategic dialogue: Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office of the UK Damian Green in London.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam continued her London visit yesterday by speaking at the Think Asia, Think Hong Kong symposium.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the event showcased Hong Kong's business services advantages for UK companies seeking opportunities in Asia.

More than 1,000 people from the political and business sectors attended.

Mrs Lam attended the event with Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau.

Addressing the event, she said Hong Kong is the preferred location for doing business in Asia for enterprises worldwide and welcomes British partners to explore new business opportunities in the region.

"The unique advantages that Hong Kong enjoys under 'one country, two systems' and our very strong commercial links with the mainland of China, naturally, make us the preferred location for doing business in Asia.

"Being the country's most international city, not only can Hong Kong benefit from the advantage of 'one country' and the convenience of 'two systems', it can also serve as a hub for international trade and investment in the (Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao) Bay Area.

"Fully leveraging its unique position as international, financial, transportation and trading centres, a global offshore renminbi business hub and an international assets management centre, Hong Kong will become a platform connecting the bay area with the rest of the world, bring in foreign businesses and investment, and join hands with Mainland companies to go global."

Mrs Lam then met First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office of the UK Damian Green and Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox at the Prime Minister's Office.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong continues to strengthen its status as an international business and financial centre thanks to the successful implementation of "one country, two systems" and the support of the Mainland.

With the rule of law and judicial independence, a clean and efficient Government, a fair business environment and a rich pool of talent, Hong Kong continues to stride forward, she added.

Hong Kong and the UK have strong and long-standing ties and are close trading and business partners, she said, welcoming the Strategic Dialogue on Trade Partnership agreed by both sides to further study the strengthening of bilateral trade.

She said she looked forward to closer collaboration with the UK in the areas of art and culture, and innovation and technology.

Mrs Lam also attended a luncheon hosted by the All Party Parliamentary China Group at the House of Commons to discuss housing, urban planning, smart city initiatives and heritage conservation.

She then met awardees under the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme who are studying in the UK.

Mrs Lam said her administration attaches great importance to young people and will provide more opportunities for them by developing a diversified economy. She encouraged the attendees to return to Hong Kong after graduation to contribute to the community.

Mrs Lam and Mr Yau later toured the Victoria & Albert Museum and an exhibition at the London Design Festival.

They also called on Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming to thank the Chinese embassy for helping Hong Kong people in the UK.