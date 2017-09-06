CS visits 1823 centre

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited the 1823 centre today to thank its staff for their hard work and efficiency in helping Hong Kong students affected by the UK visa delay.

Mr Cheung said more than 1,200 calls and 500 emails have so far been received by the hotline and email address set up yesterday for the students to register their cases.

The Government will forward the registered cases to the British Consulate-General for expeditious follow-up.

"I highly commend our 1823 colleagues for their professionalism in handling enquiries by Hong Kong students," Mr Cheung said.

"The staff were requested to set up the hotline within a very short period and I am most grateful for their co-operation and dedication."

Launched in 2001, the centre provides a round-the-clock, one-stop contact point to answer general enquiries on government departments, and handle complaints and suggestions.

Its 370 full-time staff handled more than 3.7 million calls and 390,000 submissions via email, mobile app and e-form in 2016.