Visa applicants collect mail

More than 500 Hong Kong students awaiting their UK study visa collected mail items concerning their visa today.

Hongkong Post said, as at 4pm, about 400 recipients had collected mail items at the special counter set up at the General Post Office, while 109 mail items had been delivered.

About 130 enquiries had been made to Hongkong Post's temporary hotline.

The department received a new batch of 400 mail items from the visa processing centre today and uploaded the item numbers to its website.

It said it will continue to liaise with the visa processing centre, update its website promptly and contact the addressees to arrange for mail collection.

To expedite collection, Hongkong Post reminds visa applicants to check its website to ascertain the department's receipt of their mail items after they receive email notification from the processing centre about the arrival of their study visas.

For enquiries on Hongkong Post's receipt of the items, call the 2104 7304 hotline from 8am to 8pm or check the department's website.