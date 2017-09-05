HK Post to deliver student visas

Hongkong Post will make special arrangements from tomorrow to help Hong Kong students who have not yet received their visas for studying in the UK this school year.

The department said a visa processing centre in Hong Kong has been authorised to process UK study visa applications and has arranged to deliver some of the student visas to the applicants via Hongkong Post's Local CourierPost service.

Hongkong Post will contact the addressees using the number provided in the delivery form to arrange for collection of the student visas.

It will also open a special counter at the General Post Office from tomorrow for addressees who wish to collect their mail items there after Hongkong Post confirms receipt of the items.

They can go to counter number 30, 1/F General Post Office, from 8am to 8pm to collect their items, bringing their identity document and receipt showing the mail item's number.

For enquiries on Hongkong Post's receipt of the items, call the 2104 7304 hotline from 8am to 8pm, or check the department's website.