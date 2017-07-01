Reform needs conducive setting

Creating a conducive environment is needed to restart discussions on constitutional development in Hong Kong.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement in response to a procession held today.

“We have freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom of assembly. So we respect these activities as long as they are conducted in an orderly manner,” she said to the media.

Mrs Lam said she understands everyone wants more democracy, and the ultimate objective is to achieve universal suffrage in selecting the Chief Executive according to the Basic Law.