CE warns against secessionist ideas

Hong Kong must take a clear position on sovereignty and stay vigilant to secessionist ideas.

Speaking to reporters before today's Executive Council meeting, Chief Executive CY Leung said the Mainland has sovereignty over Hong Kong and the Central Government’s authority over the city is enshrined in the Basic Law.

He noted the different views of some in society on Hong Kong's sovereignty, which include self-determination, separation and independence.

Citing the example of Taiwan where nascent ideas of self-autonomy evolved into eventual calls for independence, he said Hong Kong must uphold the Basic Law and guard against separatist ideas.