Hong Kong has high degree of autonomy

Since Hong Kong’s handover back to the Mainland, the Government has been implementing “one country, two systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy in accordance with the Basic Law.

The Government made the statement today in response to the demands of some procession participants.

It said the Basic Law is the constitutional document of Hong Kong and also a national law of the country.

Apart from maintaining long-term prosperity and stability of the city, the Basic Law also protects and upholds core values such as freedom, human rights, democracy, rule of law and clean governance.

The fundamental rights and duties of Hong Kong residents are also clearly stated in the Basic Law.

The Government will continue to make the best use of the advantages of “one country” and “two systems” and grasp the huge opportunities brought about by the country’s development, to advance the city’s economy and improve livelihood, it said.

On constitutional development, the Government understands Hong Kong people's desire for universal suffrage.

However given the controversial nature of the issue, it must prudently consider all related factors and seek consensus at a suitable time.

The current-term Government will do its best to work towards creating a favourable atmosphere to take forward this task, it added.