CE voting process confidential

The voting process for the Chief Executive Election will be confidential, with the sealed ballot papers retained in the Chief Electoral Officer’s custody and destroyed six months after the election.

The Registration & Electoral Office made the statement today in response to a media commentary claiming the anonymous ballot papers will be delivered to the Mainland after the election for fingerprint examination to check the voting choice of Election Committee members.

The office said the rumour mentioned in the commentary is groundless and illegal.

According to sections 56 to 59 of the Electoral Procedure (Chief Executive Election) Regulation, the Returning Officer should immediately seal the ballot papers after declaring the election result.

Candidates, election agents or counting agents will be invited to observe the processes of wrapping and sealing by the Returning Officer.

The Chief Electoral Officer must not permit any person to inspect the ballot papers except by a court order.