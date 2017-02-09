Sarah Lee wins more gold

Chief Executive CY Leung today congratulated Hong Kong athlete Sarah Lee for winning another gold medal at the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championship in India.

She won in the Women's Elite Sprint event.

"Lee has strived for her best and outshone other competitors with an excellent performance. She has won the second gold medal for Hong Kong in this competition. Her achievement has heartened everyone. I am so proud of her," Mr Leung said.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah praised her for her excellence and sportsmanship.