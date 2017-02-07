CE hails medal winner

Chief Executive CY Leung today congratulated Leung Chun-wing for winning Hong Kong's first gold medal at the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championship in India.

He won in the Men's Elite Scratch event.

The Chief Executive said Leung Chun-wing showed the strength of Hong Kong cyclists.

"The people of Hong Kong take pride in his exceptional result in this competition and the Government will continue to fully support sports development in Hong Kong."

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah also praised the cyclist for his determination and wished the Hong Kong team further success in the upcoming events.