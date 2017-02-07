HK strikes more cycling gold

Chief Executive CY Leung today congratulated Hong Kong athlete Sarah Lee for winning a gold medal at the 37th Asian Track Cycling Championship in India.

She won in the Women's Elite 500m Time Trial event.

Mr Leung said: "Lee has showcased her exceptional talent and determination. Her outstanding achievement is inspirational for the development of sport in Hong Kong."

He said the Government will continue to support Hong Kong's athletes and wished them success in the coming competitions.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah also praised the cyclist for her great sportsmanship and courage in the competition.