Rail link co-location under discussion

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen said the Government is striving to resolve the legal issues related to the co-location of boundary control arrangements for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link before its term ends in June.

Speaking to the media after attending a Legislative Council panel meeting today, Mr Yuen said the Government is discussing the matter with the Mainland authorities.

He said while the co-location arrangement will bring economic benefits to Hong Kong, it must comply with the Basic Law, adding it is both a legal and political matter.

"When considering the matter, we have to see which legal arrangement can be attained most easily politically, and is most likely to be accepted by Hong Kong people. We have to consider and assess different factors. The matter is still under discussion, so we cannot release further information," he said.