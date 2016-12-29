Evidence-gathering arrangement signed

A new arrangement: Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen speaks at the signing ceremony of the Arrangement on Mutual Taking of Evidence in Civil & Commercial Matters between the Courts of the Mainland & Hong Kong.

A new arrangement: Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen speaks at the signing ceremony of the Arrangement on Mutual Taking of Evidence in Civil & Commercial Matters between the Courts of the Mainland & Hong Kong.

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen signed an arrangement today with the Supreme People's Court to simplify procedures to obtain evidence in civil and commercial matters in Mainland and Hong Kong.

Mr Yuen signed the Arrangement on Mutual Taking of Evidence in Civil & Commercial Matters between the Courts of the Mainland & Hong Kong with the Supreme People's Court Executive Vice President Shen Deyong in Shenzhen.

The arrangement helps litigants of the two jurisdictions to obtain evidence in civil and commercial matters with more efficiency and certainty.

The arrangement will not bring any changes to Mainland and local law in evidence gathering in civil and commercial matters.

Speaking to the media after the signing ceremony, Mr Yuen said the arrangement simplifies the administrative processes involved in evidence gathering.

On co-location arrangements for immigration clearance for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, Mr Yuen said the discussion with Mainland on legal and operational issues is ongoing.

The Government will start consultation once the discussion is finished.