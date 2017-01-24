Fairness assured in MTR review

The Mass Transit Railway’s profits and financial sustainability, and public affordability, are being considered in the MTR’s fare adjustment review.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung made the statement in a media session after attending a radio programme today.

Prof Cheung said the Government’s fare adjustment liaison with the MTR is in the final stage, and the results will be made public soon.

"The Government’s long-standing policy on transport fares, whether for the MTR or other public transport operators, is fairness. A fair fare means one that ordinary people can afford. We also have to be fair to service providers who should be allowed to charge a financially sustainable fare," he said.

On the co-location arrangement for the Express Rail Link, Prof Cheung said discussions with Mainland authorities are ongoing, adding he and Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen plan to table some packages while the current administration is still in office.

"We hope we will be able to tell the community what will be adopted, and the community will have the opportunity to express their views. At the end of the day, there will be local legislation to give a mandate to the arrangement."