Autonomy must comply with Basic Law

Chief Executive CY Leung said today Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy must be in accordance with the Basic Law.



Speaking on a radio phone-in programme to discuss his 2017 Policy Address, Mr Leung addressed questions about the way forward for the city’s democratisation.



He said his administration will continue to implement the city’s unique “one country, two systems” policy.



“The high degree of autonomy and universal suffrage in Hong Kong, democracy in Hong Kong, is not any other type of democracy, is not any other method of electing the Chief Executive in Hong Kong by universal suffrage, is not any high degree of autonomy. But all this should be in accordance with the Basic Law."



Mr Leung urged the public to support his plans to boost housing supply through a series of measures, including changing land use, developing new areas and extending new towns.



Proposals include developing country park land of low value for public housing and elderly homes, and reorganising the land use of brownfield sites.



He said: “The solution must lie in having large sites, having development areas, having new towns completed as fast as we can. When you build projects that can only offer you dozens or hundreds of units, these are not solutions. We need projects that offer tens of thousands of units because we need 460,000 units in 10 years.”



Mr Leung encouraged the pan-democratic camp to field contenders in the upcoming Chief Executive election.



“I encourage candidates, one or more candidates from the other camp, let’s say from the pan-democratic camp, to run against one or more candidates from the pro-establishment camp. It will give Hong Kong people a real choice.



"And for so long as pro-democratic candidates are prepared to follow the Basic Law and they are prepared to run according to the Basic Law and to be appointed by the Central People’s Government according to the Basic Law, then Hong Kong will have real choice.”